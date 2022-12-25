The annual Christmas Day boxing card in Izegem, Belgium, returned to the Sporthal De Krekel returned after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. In the main event, light heavyweight Sadaam Moamed Da Silva Caetano (6-2, 4 KOs) stopped Thibault George (1-2-1, 1 KO) in a bout for the Vlaams (Flemish) title. The most accomplished boxer on the card was light heavyweight Timur Nikarkhoev (26-4, 15 KOs), who outpointed Serhii Ksendzov (4-10, 2 KOs) over six rounds by scores of 59-55, 60-54, 59-55. Female flyweight Amy Naert (8-1, 2 KOs) smoked Tetiana Perevezentseva (0-5) in two rounds. Super lightweight journeyman Mikheil Gabinashvili (9-32-3, 6 KOs) stopped pro-debuting Manolito Strynckx in round four.

Other Results:

Shamshad Aramkhel W6 Brice Bula Galo (super lightweight)

Denis Rosescu W6 Levan Ulikhaniani (super middleweight)

The card was promoted by Team Houtland.