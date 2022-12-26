World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS) has signed undefeated super featherweight Oscar Alvarez, Jr. (7-0, 7 KOs), to an exclusive promotional contract. The 19-year-old Alvarez is 6’3 with a 78″ wingspan.

“When do you ever see a 6’3” super featherweight? It’s freakish to see somebody like that in front of you,” said WCBS promoter/matchmaker Guy Taylor. “And then you top it off with one-punch knockout power, in addition to his accurate, precise combination punching, and surgical body attack on the inside. That’s a handful for anyone to fight at any level.

“If I had to compare him to anyone right now it would be Sebastian Fundora (6’5 junior middleweight), solely on their similar physical attributes. If anything, I would say 6’3 at 130 pounds is a little more intimidating, given the average featherweight is 5’6.

“We’re already working on Oscar’s next fight, which will take place in late January 2023, and then, if all goes well with no major lumps or bumps, he will be part of our next 4-Man Tournament slated to begin in March 2023. At only 19 there is no rush, but with more than 600 amateur wins, we’re not going to hold him back either.”

Other WCBS fighters include former welterweight Santiago Dominguez (25-0, (19 KOs), super middleweight Manuel Gallegos (20-1, 17 KOs), lightweight Luis Torres (17-0, 10 KOs), super lightweight Jorge Lugo Cota (11-0, 8 KOs) and lightweight Marco Cota Moreno (8-1, 6 KOs).