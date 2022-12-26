World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS) has signed undefeated super featherweight Oscar Alvarez, Jr. (7-0, 7 KOs), to an exclusive promotional contract. The 19-year-old Alvarez is 6’3 with a 78″ wingspan.
“When do you ever see a 6’3” super featherweight? It’s freakish to see somebody like that in front of you,” said WCBS promoter/matchmaker Guy Taylor. “And then you top it off with one-punch knockout power, in addition to his accurate, precise combination punching, and surgical body attack on the inside. That’s a handful for anyone to fight at any level.
“If I had to compare him to anyone right now it would be Sebastian Fundora (6’5 junior middleweight), solely on their similar physical attributes. If anything, I would say 6’3 at 130 pounds is a little more intimidating, given the average featherweight is 5’6.
“We’re already working on Oscar’s next fight, which will take place in late January 2023, and then, if all goes well with no major lumps or bumps, he will be part of our next 4-Man Tournament slated to begin in March 2023. At only 19 there is no rush, but with more than 600 amateur wins, we’re not going to hold him back either.”
Other WCBS fighters include former welterweight Santiago Dominguez (25-0, (19 KOs), super middleweight Manuel Gallegos (20-1, 17 KOs), lightweight Luis Torres (17-0, 10 KOs), super lightweight Jorge Lugo Cota (11-0, 8 KOs) and lightweight Marco Cota Moreno (8-1, 6 KOs).
Did I read this incorrectly? I get the height, but does it say 600, SIX HUNDRED amateur wins and he’s 19 years old??? Did he start fighting at 2-3?
All of this is highly suspect and just reinforces that boxing is turning into a freak show that’s purely driven by money and nothing else.
More than 600.
“more than 600 amateur wins”
If he started fighting at age 12 and fought sanctioned recorded amateur fights twice every single week he’d have that many amateur wins, but assuming he had some losses and draws too he must have started at 12 and fought 3 times every single week. Or maybe they’re counting fights he had with his little brother.
Actual record was 665-12
There’s articles on the internet about this.
Lets do the math: Assuming he started as amateur at 14, that means roughly 120 fights a year, kind of 10 fights a month. Now, is not out of this world to see a 10 years old kid fighting in a tournament, and after 8 years fighting softies at local level, he can achieve those 600 fights I guess. But I don’t believe
I’ve only seen this kid fight once in Mexico since all his fights were in pats of Mexico. Seen him sparring also and lets his hands go. Will be fun to watch.
I stand with Arturo on this one. This kid has the goods.
Is this like the Sports Illustrated article in the early 80’s where they wrote about some freak came out of nowwhere to pitch for The Mets with all these phenomenal physical attributes? It turned out to be a complete hoax. This wreaks of that. I don’t know what’s more unbelievable, the 665-12 record or a 6′-3″ super feaherweight. If he had a third that many fights, that would be a phenomenal amount. Maybe it’s changed, but amateur boxing would allow you to fight twice a week, so that would be 104 fights a year, but there’s not that many amarteur cards! That kid would have to have been driven and flown all over the world at furious, non stop pace to have accumulated that many amateur fights. Who has the time, money, and energy for that? Nobody human. I call BS on this. If you’re a super active amateur fighter and are constanstly travelling with your national team, doing international tournaments, the most times you’ll fight fight in a year is maybe 40, and even that’s at a freakish pace
This kids is going to be GREAT. I like Oscar Alvarez Jr.
6’3 lol
A 6’3″ super featherweight is gonna get stretched out on the canvas like Marlon Starling did to 6’3″ welterweight Mark Breland!
He’ll fold when a real puncher rips him to the belly.