By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Premier Boxing Champions has confirmed that undisputed 154-lb world champion Jermell Charlo suffered a broken left hand in training and his much-anticipated, high-stakes defense against WBO #1 contender Tim Tszyu, which was scheduled for January 28, has been postponed.
Charlo broke his left hand in two places – between the pinkie and ring finger and at the base of the thumb – after landing a punch in sparring at his gym in Houston on Tuesday. After visiting two doctors and a hand specialist in Houston, his hand has been placed in a cast. It will remain in a cast for two months and after it is removed, he will begin rehabilitation before resuming his training.
“I was sparring, and I threw this nice punch and as soon as it landed, I knew something was wrong. I felt my hand throbbing right away,” said Charlo. “I had two X-rays and an MRI to see what was wrong. It showed it was broken in two places. I hate this feeling. My hand will be in a cast for two months. I’m as disappointed as the fans, maybe more, because this was my first chance to defend the undisputed title.
“The way I am, I would have beaten Tim Tszyu with one hand, but the doctors and the boxing commission won’t allow that. It’s even more dangerous when a lion faces adversity and has to come back to defend the pride. I’ve been training since July, and I’ve been hitting harder than ever, and these are the things that happen when you push yourself to the limits. After my hand heals, I’m coming back stronger than ever to defend my legacy.”
* * *
“This is not the news that anyone wants to hear because we’ve been anticipating this fight. But these things happen,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Jermell didn’t take the easy route to become the undisputed super welterweight champion, so he knows that nothing comes easy. Tszyu better be ready, because Jermell will be stronger and hungrier than ever when he comes back.”
* * *
“Charlo vs. Tszyu for the undisputed super welterweight title is one of the biggest and most anticipated fights on the 2023 boxing schedule, so we, like boxing fans around the world, are obviously disappointed to hear of Jermell’s injury and the resulting postponement,” said Stephen Espinoza, President, Sports & Event Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. “We wish Jermell a speedy recovery, and we look forward to adding this important fight back to the SHOWTIME schedule as soon as reasonably possible. We know both Jermell and Tim are anxious to give boxing fans the all-action fight that we have all been anticipating.”
That sucks.
Hopefully Tsyzu can have a fight in Australia before this one finally happens
Nooooooooooo! Dammit. Have been waiting forever for that fight already.
Charlo’s been training five months for a 36 minute fight? No wonder he got injured.
Hopefully this gets rebooked before 2025.
Oh no. That sucks. No one is ever truly 100% in full contact sports, but a broken hand is what you DO NOT want, especially in 2 places.
Sports medicine has advanced to the point where athletes are back in record time. Charlo is still young and should bounce right back.
Bullshit.
Charlo ducking and making up excuses not to fight.
Tsyzu in 2!
Seems suspect to me. I’m thinking Charlo either didn’t get paid, hasn’t been doing well in training, is well over the weight a month or so out from the fight, is angling for a more lucrative fight against Crawford or Spence, or some or all of the above. I don’t think the Tszyu fight happens now.
These guys fight so infrequently that something happening like this is almost a disaster. Depending on how long he’s out, this may guarantee that, for the fourth consecutive year, Charlo only fights once a year.
Charlo you scared thought Tim pulls out hehe…now we get closer & someone is scared of the formidable Australian haha! Tim would’ve beaten Charlo up badly within 10rounds.
Plain and simple. He is not ready for a fight in January. He needs more time to tudy tszyu. They want to make sure he wins this fight.You don’t hurt a few weeks before a fight when you been training for several months and you spar with huge gloves with a lot of padding. And No ! No heavy bag is that hard. So, he was advised to put it off until he feels really sure if himself.
And broke bones on either side of the hand…….was he punching a brick wall ? I guess some bogus x rays will be posted at some point.
I can’t say the Lion is lyin, o.k. but it’s just another example of PBC: Postponing Boxing Constantly
The Lion and Adversity quote stuff was B.S. however. Hurting your hand isn’t “adversity”, comes with the territory and has absolutely nothing to do with the individual opponent. I can’t believe he’s gonna destroy a opponent worse because he injured his hand. Enough with the Lions crap.
I said Charlo would eventually find a way to postpone this fight and he did.