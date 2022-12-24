Boxxer has confirmed that the rematch between WBO junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall will take place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland in March. The official announcement will come soon, but the reported date is March 4. Taylor, who won a controversial decision over Catterall last February, is a pretty heavy 2.5 to 1 favorite to win the rematch.

Like this: Like Loading...