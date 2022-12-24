Boxxer has confirmed that the rematch between WBO junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall will take place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland in March. The official announcement will come soon, but the reported date is March 4. Taylor, who won a controversial decision over Catterall last February, is a pretty heavy 2.5 to 1 favorite to win the rematch.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Why is this rematch taking so long to make? Taylor could have made one or two mandatories since last February by now and kept all those alphabet belts and still fought Catterall this March.