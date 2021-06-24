June 24, 2021
Tszyu changes training location

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #1 light middleweight Tim Tszyu has changed plans to train in Queensland and will now base his training for his July 7 showdown with Michael Zerafa at in Newcastle due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in Sydney.

“Given what happened today, they decided it was too risky [to go to Queensland],” No Limit Boxing CEO George Rose told foxsports.com.au. “He was pretty much packing his stuff to head to the airport and then the decision was made. So, he ended up packing up the car and flooring it out of Sydney.”

