June 24, 2021
Zurdo, JoJo, Senisia Media Day

By Miguel Maravilla

Former super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (41-0, 27 KOs), Joseph “Jo Jo” Diaz Jr. (31-1-1, 15 KOs) and Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (20-0, 8 KOs) held a media workout Wednesday at Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood, California. The three fighters will fight in the same card on Friday night July 9 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles live on DAZN.

Here is what the fighters had to say.

Ramirez will take on Sullivan Barrera (22-3, 14 KOs) of Cuba in a 12-round light heavyweight fight in his Golden Boy debut.

_

South El Monte, California’s Diaz will move up in weight as he takes on Javier Fortuna (36-2-1, 25 KO’s) for the WBC interim lightweight title.

_

Estrada takes on Tekai Tsunami (28-12-1, 16 KO’s) from Japan, here is what she had to say.

_

