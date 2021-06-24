Eight-division world champion and Philippine Senator Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao and undefeated unified WBC and IBF welterweight world champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. will meet in a blockbuster championship showdown that headlines a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Saturday, August 21 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Tickets for the live event are on sale tomorrow, Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased through t-mobilearena.com and axs.com.
Just out of curiosity, to maximize fairness, I wonder if both fighters will go through VADA testing?
Probably not but just wondering.
Got a feeling youth will prevail in this matchup. In fact, Spence will be more driven to close the show on Manny’s career since many analysts are giving Manny a chance to beat Spence. Manny is not the same Manny we saw years ago. Time takes a toll on all of us and Manny is no exception.
I am not gonna count Pacquiao out. He took this fight because he sees openings and sees victory. Pacquiao wins this fight and shocks the world…
What the heck….I’m with you. Pac-Man shocks the world. Either way just enjoying every fight while we have him.