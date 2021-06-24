June 24, 2021
Boxing News

Pacquiao-Spence Ticket Alert

Eight-division world champion and Philippine Senator Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao and undefeated unified WBC and IBF welterweight world champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. will meet in a blockbuster championship showdown that headlines a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Saturday, August 21 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the live event are on sale tomorrow, Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased through t-mobilearena.com and axs.com.

Boxing Buzz
Zurdo, JoJo, Senisia Media Day

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Just out of curiosity, to maximize fairness, I wonder if both fighters will go through VADA testing?

    Probably not but just wondering.

    Reply

  • Got a feeling youth will prevail in this matchup. In fact, Spence will be more driven to close the show on Manny’s career since many analysts are giving Manny a chance to beat Spence. Manny is not the same Manny we saw years ago. Time takes a toll on all of us and Manny is no exception.

    Reply

  • I am not gonna count Pacquiao out. He took this fight because he sees openings and sees victory. Pacquiao wins this fight and shocks the world…

    Reply

    • What the heck….I’m with you. Pac-Man shocks the world. Either way just enjoying every fight while we have him.

      Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: