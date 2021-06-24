Eight-division world champion and Philippine Senator Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao and undefeated unified WBC and IBF welterweight world champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. will meet in a blockbuster championship showdown that headlines a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Saturday, August 21 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the live event are on sale tomorrow, Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased through t-mobilearena.com and axs.com.