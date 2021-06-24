Nico Ali Walsh, the 20-year-old grandson of the “The Greatest,” Muhammad Ali, has signed a multi-fight promotional pact with Top Rank and will turn pro in a four-round middleweight bout Saturday, Aug. 14 live on ESPN. Ali Walsh is the son of retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Robert Walsh and Rasheda Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali’s daughter.

Featherweight Muhammad Ali (2-0, 0 KOs) faces Lee Glover (11-4, 3 KOs) at London’s Royal Albert Hall on July 10, live on BT Sport. The 2016 Olympian is already talking of moving up in weight and has evoked the name of Shakur Stevenson as a future opponent.

Sad to report the passing of heavyweight Brian London, who twice challenged for the world heavyweight title, losing to Floyd Patterson in 1959 and Muhammad Ali in 1966, both times via knockout. He was 87.