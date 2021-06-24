Nico Ali Walsh, the 20-year-old grandson of the “The Greatest,” Muhammad Ali, has signed a multi-fight promotional pact with Top Rank and will turn pro in a four-round middleweight bout Saturday, Aug. 14 live on ESPN. Ali Walsh is the son of retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Robert Walsh and Rasheda Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali’s daughter.
Featherweight Muhammad Ali (2-0, 0 KOs) faces Lee Glover (11-4, 3 KOs) at London’s Royal Albert Hall on July 10, live on BT Sport. The 2016 Olympian is already talking of moving up in weight and has evoked the name of Shakur Stevenson as a future opponent.
Sad to report the passing of heavyweight Brian London, who twice challenged for the world heavyweight title, losing to Floyd Patterson in 1959 and Muhammad Ali in 1966, both times via knockout. He was 87.
Boxing Buzz
Rest easy Brian London.
Rest In Peace Mr London and may God comfort your family and loved ones…
Is Aunt Laila getting involved in her nephew’s career?
What will happen when Nico steps up.
Float like an elephant.
Sting like a fly.
Grandkid is going to get KTFO.
Grandkid is going to cry.
Just went to watch some of London’s fights on YouTube. First thing that came up: something by the title of “Big Fight, Big Brawl (1960)”. London definitely got raw deal here, which set off a wild brawl. He beat guys like Willie Pastrano, Pete Rademacher, Tom McNeeley (Peter’s Father), and Zora Folley during his career. RIP Brian London.
I remember him fighting Ali and Quarry. Hard to believe it was over 50 years ago and he was 87. I remember once hearing that life can go by faster than a summer vacation and I guess that’s true. R I P to those recently passed London Mercado and Mullings.
Wow. Didn’t know about Bernardo Mercado or Keith Mullings. Any idea what happened with those two? I saw that Mullings suffered from PTSD. Sad to hear that these two passed. Mullings was only 53.
Not sure but think Mercado was a heart attack and Mullings possibly cancer. Remember covering a Mullings fight against Marquez and most of us thought Mullings a clear winner. He was managed by Annie Rosenthal back in the day
Rest in peace Brian London. He wasn’t good enough to become champion, but always gave his all with the best that he had. Can’t ask for more than that of any person or yourself.