June 24, 2021
Boxing News

Monster Inoue Returns Triumphantly

Image002
(From right) Shingo Inoue (father/trainer), Naoya, manager Ohashi, Takuma (younger brother, ex-champ) (supplied by Ohashi gym)

By Joe Koizumi
Photos: Ohashi Gym, Naoki Fukuda

Having successfully defended his WBA/IBF bantamweight belts by demolishing Michael Dasmarinas in Las Vegas last Saturday, “Monster” Naoya Inoue came home in Tokyo, Japan this Tuesday, but is still confined at the quarantine hotel of the Haneda airport.

Image001
Naoya in the flight back to Japan (by Ohashi gym)

His manager Hideyuki Ohashi, former WBA, WBC 105-pound champ, says today, “All of us are still quarantined at the airport, but will go out tomorrow after three days.” On Naoya’s way back to Japan, there was a surprising announcement in the Japan Airline (JAL) flight, saying, “Congratulations on our national hero Naoya Inoue’s very impressive victory in the US.”

The “Monster” said to the Japanese public upon his arrival at the airport, “My ultimate goal is to unify all the championships, which will come true soon, hopefully. I deeply appreciate your warm support and encouragement.” Welcome home.

>