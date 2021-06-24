Four-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and undefeated WBA super lightweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios took part in a media workout to kick off fight week at the College Football Hall of Fame in Altanta on Wednesday ahead of this Saturday’s PPV event.

Gervonta Davis: “There is no pressure on me, I am just going out there to do my job. It’s just another day at the job for me. Hopefully he’s ready because I’m definitely ready and we can give the fans what they want to see, which is a knockout.”

Mario Barrios: “Somehow, he’s still the favorite although he’s the challenger in this fight. I just take that as more motivation for me…height-wise, reach. Those are the major advantages. I’m just as dangerous as he is. And just as explosive and just as fast. And I will show that on fight night.”