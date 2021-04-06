By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #1, IBF #3 light middleweight Tim Tszyu’s promoter George Rose of No Limit Promotions, wants to bring WBO champion Brian Castano or WBC/WBA/IBF champion Jermell Charlo to defend against Tszyu, and predicts it will cost $10 million (AUD) or $7.63 million (USD)

“It is around that figure; it is just what we have to do to make it happen,” Rose told The Sun-Herald. “The way I see it, the world title has to be out here in Australia. That’s the situation we’re in and that’s what we need to come up with to make it happen. We want the world title and we want it in Australia.

“Whether it’s Charlo or Castano, they are the targets. Timmy has to fight for a world title here in Australia, especially given the times we’re in [COVID-19]. Australia is the best location for it.”