By Joe Koizumi

Prohibitive favorite Tsunami Tenkai (28-12-1, 16 KOs), 107.5, impressively kept her WBO female junior flyweight belt as she displayed her superior speed and skills, gave a lesson to Shione Ogata (11-7-1, 3 KOs), 107.5, and scored a shutout decision (identically 100-89) over ten lopsided rounds on Sunday in Osaka, Japan.

Tenkai, making her third defense, effectively battered the challenger and floored her with quick combinations in round two. Though Ogata fought back hard, Tenkai had them missing with her flexible mobility and scored with accurate counters nearly at will.

Tenkai jubilantly said, “I wish to go and fight abroad to exchange gloves with other world champs to show my power.”

Promoter: Shinsei Promotions.