Late Result: Last Saturday at the Polideportivo Centenario de Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, unbeaten Geovany Bruzon (6-0, 6 KOs) defeated Germán García (7-3, 7 KOs) to win the WBC Latino bridgerweight title. In this entertaining match, Bruzon showed his superiority, and in the eighth round, he technically knocked out Garcia.

This combat was historic as it started the activity in the newly created bridgerweight division, which the WBC calls a necessary bridge to serve the increasing number of boxers who weigh between 200 and 224 pounds.