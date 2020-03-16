By Ron Jackson

Veteran 34-year-old Tshifhiwa “Atomic Spider” Munyai (32-6-1, 18 KOs) surprised his critics when he scored a unanimous 12 round points decision over Siphosethu Mvula (15-4-1, 7 KOs) to win the vacant South African lightweight title at the Blairgowrie Recreation Centre in Randburg on Sunday afternoon. Showing all his skills after a long 17 year career, Munyai proved too much for the plucky Mvulu who pressed the action throughout. The scores were 118-110, 117-111 and 116-112 all in favor of Munyai.

UNDERCARD

In the main supporting bout at cruiserweight, Akani Phuzi smashed Alick Gogodo from Malawi to defeat in three rounds, of a scheduled eight.

Former multiple light heavyweight champion Ryno Liebenberg fighting at super middleweight won a lackluster eight round points decision over Alex Kabangu. Kabangu was knocked down with a left hook in the sixth round. The scores were 79-71, 78-72 and 77-73.

In a super middleweight bout, Frank Rodrigues beat Stanis Apanu of the DRC on points over six rounds.