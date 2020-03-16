By Karl Freitag

Unless they can work out a way to do studio boxing cards with no spectators, it looks like there might not be any boxing events in the United States for quite a while.

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention) has just recommended that starting immediately and for the next 8 weeks ALL EVENTS OF 50 OR MORE PEOPLE BE CANCELLED. This includes sporting events, conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, weddings, and other types of assemblies.

MGM Resorts has announced it will suspend operations at its Las Vegas properties until further notice, effective as of Tuesday, March 17. That does in the March 28 Showtime card featuring Luis Nery vs. Aaron Alameda at the Park MGM. MGM doesn’t plan on taking room reservations again until MAY!!!

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic boxing qualifiers at London’s Copper Box Arena was open to fans over the weekend. That will end today as the event continues behind closed doors and no more spectators will be permitted to attend. The policy will take place up until the end of the tournament. Fans who had tickets will get a refund.

If boxing is back in arenas by June 6, that will likely be the date that IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin makes his mandatory defense against Kamil Szeremeta at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The news was reported by ESPN, scooping rival DAZN on announcing DAZN’s own fight.