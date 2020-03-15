British tabloids are having a field day over a claim by a farmer who says he lied to UKAD (the UK anti-doping agency) about supplying current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury with uncastrated wild boar in 2015. Fury and his cousin Huey tested positive for the banned steroid nandrolone in 2015 and blamed it on tainted wild boar meat or supplements. The farmer claims he was promised £25,000 to lie, but was never paid. UKAD apparently is taking the claim seriously.

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren, who co-promotes Fury, stated “The farmer making these outrageous allegations sent me a letter last October, full of errors and basically telling me he had committed perjury by signing statements under oath and lying. When I called him, he asked for money. I told him to clear off and get in contact with UKAD. He chose not to speak to UKAD but instead speak to a newspaper.

“How anybody can take this man seriously is beyond belief. Tyson has never met this man in his life. What a load of rubbish. We’ll leave this with UKAD to look into and don’t expect it to go any further.

“It looks like while the football season has been paused, there’s nothing to write about and silly season has instead commenced.”

The Furys and UKAD eventually reached a settlement on the issue in 2017.