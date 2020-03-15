By Karl Freitag

During an emergency meeting via phone on Saturday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission cancelled all combat sports until their March 25 meeting due to the coronavirus. This decision affects only two amateur events scheduled during that period. Decisions on big boxing events will be made at the March 25 meeting and indications are it won’t be good news.

The upcoming boxing schedule in Las Vegas includes a March 28 Showtime card (Luis Nery vs. Aaron Alameda) at the Park MGM, an April 11 Top Rank show (Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonathan Rodriguez) at The Cosmopolitan, and an April 25 Top Rank show (Naoya Inoue vs. John Riel Casimero) at Mandalay Bay.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders is planned for May 2 at the T-Mobile Arena, but the official announcement is on hold due to all the current chaos in the sports and entertainment world.

UFC has been at the forefront of trying to stage its events despite the current limitations. They relocated March 28 and April 11 events from other locations to their APEX facility (with only essential personnel in attendance and without spectators).

While those dates aren’t affected by Saturday’s NSAC decision, UFC president Dana White can read the writing on the wall. He said on SportsCenter that he’s looking to find new locations that will allow the two shows.

“The fights will go on,” he said. “They will continue. We’re not stopping. We’ll keep finding a way to put on fights.”

Next week’s UFC event in London will also be moved. Not because of any problem with the UK authorities who are allowing events, but because of newly implemented travel restrictions between the US and the UK.

White stated that things are changing by the hour.