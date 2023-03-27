Shadow Entertainment (Jenny Do) presented another edition of the LEAD event series this past Saturday night. The show took place at the Saigon Sports Club, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The main event saw local unbeaten super middleweight Dinh Hoang Truong (4-0, 3 KOs) defeat Dae Huyun Baek (4-2, 3 KOs) of South Korea by way of unanimous decision. Both Hoang and Baek showed confidence in their fighting techniques and tactics. The two boxers exchanged lightning speed attacks with powerful hooks throughout the bout. Hoang began to have the edge over his opponent in the seventh round as he dished out accurate punches. The Vietnamese boxer won the overall battle and successfully defended his WBA Asia belt.

The supporting bout saw unbeaten WBA #8 ranked Huu Toan Le (6-1, 3 KOs) of Vietnam suprisingly upset by Garen Diagan (9-3, 5 KOs) of the Philippines. Both Toan and Diagan started off the fight with powerful attacks. The Vietnamese boxer dominated the following rounds with his combinations of horizontal hooks and uppercuts, while Diagan played defense and managed to have many successful counterattacks. Toan had his chance to finish off his opponent, but Diagan was able to evade the attacks thanks to his impressive stamina. After 12 rounds, Diagan defeated Toan by just one point and won the WBA Asia mini-weight belt.

The other supporting bout saw unbeaten Nguyen Ngoc Hai (5-0–3, 4 KOs) of Vietnam TKO Campee Phayom(22-6-2, 14 KOs) of Thailand. In the 10 round bout for the WBA South Asia super-lightweight title, unbeaten Nguyen Ngoc Hai (5-0–3, 4 KOs) of Vietnam TKO’d Campee Phayom(22-6-2, 14 KOs) , a very strong contender from Thailand. The turning point occurred in the second round when Phayom lost his focus, allowing Hai to continuously dish out his attacks. The Thai boxer fell down twice and tried to continue the fight, but the referee decided to stop the match and announced the 2nd round technical knock-out victory for Hai.

Unbeaten teen sensation Arvin Jhon “A J” Paciones (4-0, 3 KOs) shined in his first scheduled 10 round flyweight bout stopping Sarawut Jiamthong (7-4, 7 KOs) with a highlight reel 2nd round knockout.

Rounding out the undercard results:

Hien Vinh UD Tran Van Hoai Thuong featherweights

Nguyen Van Hieu UD Nguyen Dai Cat bantamweights

Doan Gia Thanh draw Do Thanh Do super flyweight

Doan Gia Dai UD Thomas Abati flyweight

Do Ngoc Hoan UD Nguyen Hoai Thanh lightweight

Lam Dai Phat KO 3 Pham Van Tu lightweight

Vo Hong Dat KO 2 Rachata Khaophimai Lightweights

Avzalbek Kuranbaev KO 2 Bordin Peepueh super welterweights