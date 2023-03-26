By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with 2x world champ and Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson as he prepares to face Shuichiro Yoshino on April 8 back home in Newark, NJ at the Providence Center and live on ESPN. Stevenson talked about his upcoming fight, how he would fight the “Mexican Monster” David Benavidez who faced Caleb Plant Saturday night (pre-fight interview), Tank-KingRy prediction, his appreciation for Bud Crawford and so much more in this exclusive interview.

