By Miguel Maravilla

David “El Bandera Roja’’Benavídez (27-0, 23 KOs) of Phoenix held court following his win over former world champion Caleb Plant (22-2, 13 KOs) of Nashville Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

_

Also speaking with the press were Saturday night victors Jesus Ramos and Chris Colbert.

_

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla