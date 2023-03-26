By Miguel Maravilla
David “El Bandera Roja’’Benavídez (27-0, 23 KOs) of Phoenix held court following his win over former world champion Caleb Plant (22-2, 13 KOs) of Nashville Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
_
Also speaking with the press were Saturday night victors Jesus Ramos and Chris Colbert.
_
viva sampson. hopefully he can get canelo to fight
I think David Benavidez can hurt Canelo, for sure. He doesn’t have all the hype that GGG has had for his power but has every bit of it I think and maybe more, plus youth and he’s a very fast puncher.
Benavidez has told the truth in this interview and despite all the trash talk he was really humble after the fight and thanked Plant. I think he will likely be one of the best ever by the time he hangs up the gloves. He’s got something.
Caleb Plant is by a wide margin is the best fighter Benavidez has faced, he passed the test and undoubtedly he has earned a shot to Canelo Alvarez. Benavidez vs Canelo is a very rich fight that no one wants to waste, Canelo included. I believe September could be the date, I also believe it will be a total different fight of the one we witnessed last night. Canelo hit harder than Plant, and is more agressive, also he is very mobile but with intentions not running or hugging, it will be a great fight, a treat for boxing fans
That was a decent scrap.
Plant boxed smart for the first half but benavidez’s size and pressure definitely wore him down. Plant needs to learn how to throw the right hand better including as a sneaky lead. Benavidez was wide open for lead rights but plant never seemed to utilize that punch. I wonder if he is naturally left handed and his right is actually his weak hand.
I’d also like to know how much they both weighed at fight time as benavidez rehydrated a lot, possibly outweighing plant by 10 – 15 lbs.
Benavidez will surely give anyone from 168 – 175 a difficult fight. I love how he comes to bang and takes the fight to his opponents. But I did notice though that he has no clue how to counter punch. When plant lead first benavidez would just cover up and never threw back until plant stopped punching.
When benavidez faces someone his own size or bigger he might be in trouble unless he learns that skill.
I don’t see Canelo ever giving him shot either. Canelo knows he is too small.
Benavidez might as well move to 175 as he and beterbiev would be a great fight.