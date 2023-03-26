“I just want to tell everyone that I have a lot of respect for Canelo Alvarez but he has to give me that shot now,” said undefeated two-time super middleweight world champion David “The Mexican Monster” Benavidez after retaining his WBC interim strap with a bruising unanimous decision victory over former world champion Caleb Plant on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
“That’s what everyone wants to see. Now the fans are calling for this fight, the legends are calling for this fight, so let’s make it happen!”
There were a lot of bitter feelings from both sides entering Saturday’s fight.
“I know there was a lot said between us but in the end we settled this like men,” said Benavidez. “I’m happy we gave the fans the best rivalry of the year or the last five years. I’m just very happy.
“I knew I had to take it step by step and round by round. Caleb is a tough fighter. He’s not going to give you everything in the first few rounds so you have to find him. But I feel like I didn’t just show that I was a power puncher tonight. I showed that I had defense and head movement and I was able to move around the ring and cut the ring off really good.”
Plant stated, “It’s a big rivalry but that’s what boxing is all about. We came here and settled it like men. I take nothing from David. We haven’t been the best of friends but we got into the ring and we settled it like men. That’s what you’re supposed to do. He’s a helluva fighter.”
Canelo vs Benavidez would be a good match up. Both men like to bang and go toe-to-toe in their styles when the need arises. Canelo is a better offense boxer, but Benavidez’s style will force Canelo to engage in close combat between the two. Both fighters like to punch rather hug and lay on each other. This fight would sell tickets and give fans a taste of an action-packed fight. Hard to pick a winner at this stage in the game. My guess at this point it goes the distance. The question is… Who is the winner?
The killer B’s all beat Canelo…..Bivol, Beterbiev and Benavidez…..I would also like to see Charlo vs Canelo
That is definitely one of the top fights to be made in boxing right now. I hope it happens this year. If we get that plus Tank-Garcia, Charlo-Tszyu, Ortiz-Stantonis, Taylor-Teo, Haney-Loma, and Bivol-Beterbiev in 2023 it would be a major success. Don’t see Spence-Crawford or Fury-Usyk happening, but I’m sure we would all be happy if even five of these fights take place.
Canela wants NOTHING to do with Benavidez!
lets see it. seems that the fight would draw alot of money, so it should be made
I feel Canelo actually has the edge in this fight in terms of boxing IQ and a solid enough chin to withstand the power of Benavidez should it come to fruition. It would be a great fight though and probably a pretty close one regardless.
That would FOR SURE be a fan friendly fight! These guys both believe in dealing out the pain. I honestly give the edge to Benavidez. He’s relentless in walking guys down and plant is a master of dodging and avoiding it didn’t help him much after the halfway point of the fight and he ended up being beaten up badly to the point that his corner wanted to stop the fight.
Nice fight, but Plant is no Canelo. If Canelo hit Benavidez like Plant did….
Plant hit Benavidez? Hahah the times when Canelo has fought heavy punchers he changes up his style and is not as agressive as he is when he fights feather fisted fighters like BJS and Plant.
why canelo go for charlo?
Canelo will pick him apart with 9 rounds its going to be easy TKO for Canelo and after he destroys Benavidez the masses wil say hes ducking the next lotto ticket holder whoever that is at the time *yawn*
No way David sees the 12th round if he fights Canelo. Just like it’s probably going to be very tough to get Charlo to sign the dotted line for either one of those fights. Canelo should be able to make one of those two fights before the end of this year hopefully. He needs to get Bivol out of his head. He will never beat Bivol.
Still have to give respect to both DB and Plant making this fight happen in the first place. I think Mexico will demand the Canelo/DB fight and it will not be good for Canelo if he finds a way to avoid it now that DB beat Plant. If this fight doesnt happen, what is next for DB?