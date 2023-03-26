“I just want to tell everyone that I have a lot of respect for Canelo Alvarez but he has to give me that shot now,” said undefeated two-time super middleweight world champion David “The Mexican Monster” Benavidez after retaining his WBC interim strap with a bruising unanimous decision victory over former world champion Caleb Plant on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

“That’s what everyone wants to see. Now the fans are calling for this fight, the legends are calling for this fight, so let’s make it happen!”

There were a lot of bitter feelings from both sides entering Saturday’s fight.

“I know there was a lot said between us but in the end we settled this like men,” said Benavidez. “I’m happy we gave the fans the best rivalry of the year or the last five years. I’m just very happy.

“I knew I had to take it step by step and round by round. Caleb is a tough fighter. He’s not going to give you everything in the first few rounds so you have to find him. But I feel like I didn’t just show that I was a power puncher tonight. I showed that I had defense and head movement and I was able to move around the ring and cut the ring off really good.”

Plant stated, “It’s a big rivalry but that’s what boxing is all about. We came here and settled it like men. I take nothing from David. We haven’t been the best of friends but we got into the ring and we settled it like men. That’s what you’re supposed to do. He’s a helluva fighter.”