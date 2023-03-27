Behind the scenes on an Anthony Joshua DAZN shoot in the build-up to Saturday’s fight against Jermaine Franklin at The O2 Arena in London. Now under the guidance of new head trainer Derrick James, AJ is a 12:1 favorite to get back on the winning track after consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk.
_
Basically, a predictable tune-up fight to gain confidence and get back on track.
I really hope we see a new and improved dominant AJ this Saturday.
Joshua should win this however if he some how comes up short it would damage his career badly.