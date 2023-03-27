March 27, 2023
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua returns Saturday

Behind the scenes on an Anthony Joshua DAZN shoot in the build-up to Saturday’s fight against Jermaine Franklin at The O2 Arena in London. Now under the guidance of new head trainer Derrick James, AJ is a 12:1 favorite to get back on the winning track after consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk.

_

Truong decisions Baek in Vietnam

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Joshua should win this however if he some how comes up short it would damage his career badly.

    Reply
    • >