Roy Englebrecht, CEO of Englebrecht Promotions & Events, has just added an interesting bout to his April 13th Fight Club OC show at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, California. Cruiserweight Tervel Pulev (16-1, 13 KOs) will face Joel Shojgreen (14-4, 13 KOs) in a scheduled eight-rounder. Tervel is from Sofia, Bulgaria, and will be flying into Las Vegas on April 1st. He is the younger brother of world-ranked Kubrat Pulev, who will be in his corner for the bout. Brooklyn native Shojgreen is a Joe DeGuardia/Star Boxing fighter. The card can be seen on FITE.
Pulev trying to squeese any left over of his career!