In a WBA heavyweight title eliminator, Michael “The Bounty” Hunter Jr (20-1-1, 14 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Michael “White Delight” Wilson (21-2, 10 KOs) on Tuesday night in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. A big right hand put Wilson on the canvas and he was deemed unable to continue. Time was 2:49. Hunter won the WBA Continental Americas title.
Former WBO world champion Chris Algieri (25-3, 9 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Mikkel Lespierre (22-3-1, 10 KOs). Scores were 99-91, 100-90, 100-90. It was Algieri’s first fight in 26 months.
Welterweight Ivan Golub (20-1, 15 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Eric Hunter (20-4, 9 KOs) to claim the vacant USBA title.
Welterweight Aaron ‘The Alien King’ Aponte (4-0, 2 KOs) scored a second round KO over Gerardo Contreras Gonzalez (2-1, 1 KO). Time was :30.
Didn’t Hunter get offered a fight with Hrgovic? It seems like that would’ve been a great in the vain of Sanchez/Ajagbe that would have done a lot of propel the winner into the higher strata. Instead, he opted for a club fighter who appears (and, honestly, I’d never heard of him before this) to be a blown up cruiserweight way past his expiration date. If his camp didn’t have confidence to step into Hrgovic and then trade down to a guy like Wilson, I feel like they must not think too highly of Hunter.
If the Hunter team declined Hrgovic it was likely because they were concerned about the Hrgovic rabbit punching which is a very serious problem. In reality though, Hunter is probably the most avoided fighter in the division. Not that anyone is afraid of Hunter hurting them, but they are afraid of looking silly against him because he’s so much quicker than just about anyone else in the division.
Hunter stopped Bakole and probably deserved the decision against Povetkin. Hunter may not beat the very top HW’s, but he’s certainly got a great chance of making them look silly. Think about what Cunningham did to Fury. For 3+ rounds Cunningham showed just how slow and clumsy the giant Fury is before Fury realized all he had to do was wrestle and rabbit punch his way to victory. And Hunter is stronger and a much harder puncher than Cunningham.
Hunter is an elite fighter, and Wilson is no where close. The results do not shock me.
Hunter wouldn’t last 6 rounds against Fury, Joshua or even Wilder. To small and no real punch… If a small heavyweight wants to compete against these huge heavyweights nowadays, he has to have something special, like E. Holyfield, M. Tyson or D. Tua had…
tua vs tyson would have been a tough one tua in his younger yrs was a demon as was tyson i still rate tyson as the most feared fighter ……still a beast
Hunter looking sharp..
