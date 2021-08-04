In a WBA heavyweight title eliminator, Michael “The Bounty” Hunter Jr (20-1-1, 14 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Michael “White Delight” Wilson (21-2, 10 KOs) on Tuesday night in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. A big right hand put Wilson on the canvas and he was deemed unable to continue. Time was 2:49. Hunter won the WBA Continental Americas title.

Former WBO world champion Chris Algieri (25-3, 9 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Mikkel Lespierre (22-3-1, 10 KOs). Scores were 99-91, 100-90, 100-90. It was Algieri’s first fight in 26 months.

Welterweight Ivan Golub (20-1, 15 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Eric Hunter (20-4, 9 KOs) to claim the vacant USBA title.

Welterweight Aaron ‘The Alien King’ Aponte (4-0, 2 KOs) scored a second round KO over Gerardo Contreras Gonzalez (2-1, 1 KO). Time was :30.