By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame broadcaster Colonel Bob Sheridan has called fights featuring the greatest world welterweight champions including Sugar Ray Leonard (36-3-1, 25 KOs), Roberto Duran (103-16, 70 KOs) and Tommy Hearns (65-5-1, 48 KOs) in world title bouts. He says they would have defeated future Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0, 27 KOs) inside the distance.

“Take Sugar Ray Leonard and Floyd Mayweather Jr. in their primes and there is no question that Leonard had the more powerful punch. Sugar Ray was as good on his feet as Floyd was on his feet. With the power of punch that Sugar Ray had, Floyd would not have had a chance in that fight. In every respect, Mayweather doesn’t measure up to Leonard. The accumulation of punches that Sugar Ray lands would wear Floyd down. Sugar Ray stops Floyd inside seven rounds.

“Roberto Duran would have chased Floyd Mayweather down and trapped him in the corners and on the ropes of the ring. Roberto was the greatest lightweight who ever lived but he was also a great welterweight who was in the same class as Sugar Ray Leonard. Floyd was good on his feet and would be running all the time. Duran was a great body puncher who would hit Mayweather with solid shots to the liver and Floyd is going down. Roberto would have stalked him and knocked him out in three rounds.

“Tommy Hearns would punch too hard for Floyd Mayweather Jr. and would stop him inside three rounds. In his prime, Hearns was a helluva puncher, and relentless. The Tommy Hearns versus Marvin Hagler fight was the greatest three rounds in boxing history.”