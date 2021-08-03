Kid Galahad has vowed to win his first world title in style as he clashes with familiar foe Jazza Dickens for the vacant IBF featherweight crown at the top of the bill on Matchroom Fight Camp Week 2 this Saturday in Brentwood, Essex, live worldwide on DAZN.

“When we get in that ring on it’s just going to be me and him in there, nobody else. That’s when it’s going to matter. I’ve done it the hard way, and I’m going to win this world title in spectacular fashion. I’m going to be a world champion for a very long time. I’m not going to let it go.

“After I win this fight, it’s going to get even harder, then you just need to maintain it. I’m always fully focused only on what I do. I can’t wait to get in there and take what’s mine. I’ve just got to do what I’ve got to do. Jazza can bring a few different styles but I’ve just got to go in there and win the fight in any way and any form. The game is to hit and not get hit. I’ve got to go in there and do a number on him. I’m going to give it to him, tell him to make sure he’s prepared. I know he’s going to prepare well, but when we get in that ring, we aren’t going to be friends. He’s going to get seriously hurt.”