WBA #6 world-ranked heavyweight Michael “The Bounty” Hunter (19-1-1, 13 KOs) will take on WBA #14 Mike “White Delight” Wilson (21-1, 10 KOs) in the main event tonight at the famed Madison Square Garden (MSG) Theater in New York City, New York. The pair will square off for the WBA Continental Americas title and a WBA title eliminator. They were originally scheduled to fight as a co-featured bout in June but will now take center stage on the first installment of the new monthly series by Triller titled “TrillerVerz”.

Hunter took the fight delay in stride and is now focused on making his mark at the very top of the heavyweight division. He is not overlooking Wilson at all with whom he has history from when they were amateurs. Hunter knows that this is a huge opportunity for him to climb up even higher in the world rankings. He is looking to win and to do so impressively.

How did you remain focused following the postponement of your original fight date?

These things happen in boxing. I spent time with family in Florida where I was training and took a mini-vacation. I was back in training within a week.

It was quite a while ago but do you remember your fight with Wilson in the amateurs?

Yes. I remember it very well. It was 2007 and it was an Olympic heavyweight qualifier. I thought I was winning the fight comfortably but cornerman Kenny Porter (Shawn´s father) encouraged me to win the final round. He also told me something to the effect of winning this for my late father (Mike “The Bounty” Hunter). It was really the right moment and time for what he said. It really motivated me to go out and win which I did.

You and Wilson both moved up from the cruiserweight division. Do you feel that with you having been at heavyweight longer that it gives you an advantage?

I do not believe so. I will not enter the fight with that mindset. I think the reality is that at the end of the day we are both small heavyweights.

Do you believe Wilson will stand and trade with you?

I think he is more defensive-minded and will pick his shots. I expect him to be selective when it comes to exchanging punches with me.

In your disputed draw with former heavyweight champion of the world Alexander Povetkin, you hurt him multiple times in the fight. Do you feel you showed in that fight that you have brought your power up with you from cruiserweight?

I definitely think I showed my power is legit at heavyweight. I didn´t get the decision but it’s boxing and sometimes the decisions don’t go your way.

Many feel that you gave unbeaten Oleksandr Usyk the toughest fight to date in a valiant decision loss. Is that a rematch you would like in the future?

I want that rematch for sure. I believe it will be a much different fight for me at heavyweight than it was at cruiserweight.

What is something fans do not know about Michael Hunter?

I meditate and do Yoga. I study it.

How has it been since signing with Triller?

It has really been good for my career. It is a great opportunity for me with a lot of potential. They have shown that they really believe in me and I feel that they are behind me %100 in support of my goal of becoming heavyweight champion of the world.

Anything you want to say in closing?

Tune in tonight. I am in pursuit of the heavyweight title.