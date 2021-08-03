Two USA boxers were victorious on Tuesday in the Kokugikan Arena at the Tokyo Olympics.

In a featherweight semifinal, USA boxer Duke Ragan won a split decision over Samuel Take of Ghana. Ragan will go on to the gold medal match against Russian Albert Batyrgaziev, who edged Cuban Lazaro Alvarez.

In a lightweight quarterfinal, USA boxer Keyshawn Davis won a split decision over Russian brawler Gabil Mamedov. The bout was even going into round three. Davis staggered Mamedov and got a standing eight count in the final stanza to win it. Davis is assured of at least a bronze and will move on to the semifinals against Armenian Hovhannes Bachkov.

