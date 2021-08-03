Two USA boxers were victorious on Tuesday in the Kokugikan Arena at the Tokyo Olympics.
In a featherweight semifinal, USA boxer Duke Ragan won a split decision over Samuel Take of Ghana. Ragan will go on to the gold medal match against Russian Albert Batyrgaziev, who edged Cuban Lazaro Alvarez.
In a lightweight quarterfinal, USA boxer Keyshawn Davis won a split decision over Russian brawler Gabil Mamedov. The bout was even going into round three. Davis staggered Mamedov and got a standing eight count in the final stanza to win it. Davis is assured of at least a bronze and will move on to the semifinals against Armenian Hovhannes Bachkov.
.
They both looked really good. Got tested and had to pull out 3rd rounds. Ragan doesn’t have much pop to him, but he is super accurate and, when he lets his hands go, has good combinations. Davis might have an eraser in that right hand. He’s fought now two really awkward opponents consecutively and it’s gotten him home both times.
Good deal for the USA fighters, and let’s hope they can get the gold.
The USA Boxers are doing very well. I hope to see 2 silver & 2 gold from the remaining 4 boxers.
Speaketh … Mort.