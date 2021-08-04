USA super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. soundly defeated Kazakh Kamshybek Kunkabayev. Torrez took round one and dropped Kunkabayev in round two. In addition, Kunkabayev was deducted a point. The bout was stopped due to a cut on Kunkabayev’s nose. Torrez will now face Uzbek Bakhodir Jalolov, who defeated GB boxer Frazer Clarke.

USA women’s welterweight Oshae Jones bowed out in the semi-final losing a decision to Gu Hong.