August 4, 2021
Boxing News

Furuhashi halts Hanamori, keeps Japanese 122lb belt

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Late-bloomer Gakuya Furuhashi (28-8-1, 16 KOs), 122, impressively kept his Japanese 122-pound belt as he floored Seigo Hanamori (7-4, 5 KOs), 122, in the first round and finally halted him with a barrage of punches at 1:12 of the third session of a scheduled ten on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. Furuhashi, then an obvious underdog, dethroned national champ Yusaku Kuga by a come-from-behind ninth round stoppage this January, and this was his initial defense where he displayed an improved attack to effectively hurt the challenger. It was the 33-year-old champ’s countering right that decked the willing mixer, 23, in the first, and Furuhashi mixed it up to batter Hanamori in the second and fatal third. The referee waved it off then and there.

Promoter: Kawasaki Nitta Promotions.

