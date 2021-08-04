The WBC has announced that it will only appoint ring officials and supervisors to WBC-sanctioned bouts who have received the Covid 19 vaccine, and who produce proof of vaccination, without exception.
Local boxing jurisdictions might appoint ring officials, over which appointments the WBC has no control. However, with respect to WBC appointments, the WBC will only consider those individuals who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination.
