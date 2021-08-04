World ranked Melvin “Melo” Lopez (25-1, 16 KOs) of Nicaragua (now based in Miami) returns to action August 20th when he takes on battle-tested Giovanni Delgado (16-10, 9 KOs) of Mexico in a 10 round main event at the Airport Hilton in Miami, Florida. Lopez is rapidly rising up the world rankings. He knows that he cannot look past the very tough Delgado who has shared the ring with multiple world champions and world-ranked contenders. The event” will be promoted by M&R Boxing Promotions (Laura Ching).

Lopez’ manager Willam Ramirez (WRAM BOXING) is confident Melvin will continue on his path toward a world title fight. Melvin has an opportunity to not only stay active but to continue on course toward a world title opportunity. I feel he will rise up to the challenge versus his upcoming opponent, ” said Ramirez.

Rounding out the card:

Manuel Correa vs Braulio Avila 6rds super featherweights

Narciso Carmona vs Jacob Willyard 4rds super lightweights

Andrey Mangushev vs TBA 8rds Heavyweights

Mike Plania vs TBA 8rds super bantamweights

Tayre Jones vs TBA 6rds super lightweights

Romero Duno vs Ramon Elizer Esperanza 6rds Heavyweights

Yadiel Camacho Rodriguez vs Samuel Gutierrez 4rds bantamweights

Istvan Bernath vs TBA 6 rounds heavyweights

Idalberto Umara vs TBA 4rds