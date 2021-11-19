Triller has announced TrillerVerz IV set for Thursday, December 2 with a “Night of Heavyweights’ at The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The main event of the all-heavyweight telecast is a ten-round battle of undefeateds as Cassius ‘C.O.G.’ Chaney, (21-0, 14 KOs) goes against ‘Gentleman’ George Arias, (16-0, 7 KOs).

Co-featured is a scheduled ten-rounder between two more undefeated heavyweights as ‘Son of a Legend’ knockout artist Trey Lippe-Morrison, (18-0, 17 KOs) faces former NFL linebacker Mike Balogun, (17-0, 13 KOs).

In a WBC female heavyweight world title bout, Hannah ‘La Amazona Black’ Gabriels, (21-2-1, 12 KO’s) defends her title for first time against undefeated Danielle Perkins, (3-0, 1 KO) over ten rounds.

Featured in a scheduled ten-round heavyweight battle, Andrey Fedesov, (32-3, 26 KOs) faces Junior ‘Hurricane’ Wright, (18-3-1, 15 KOs).

Fighting in an eight-round heavyweight scrap, Jerry ‘Slugger’ Forrest, (26-4-1, 20 KOs) battles Joe ‘Louis’ Jones, (12-4, 9 KOs).

In a six-round heavyweight bout, Frederic ‘The French Revolution’ Julan, (12-0, 10 KOs) faces Denis ‘Drago’s Son’ Grachev, (20-15-1, 11 KOs).

The FITE.tv boxing telecast will be followed by a VERZUZ battle between music legends Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia in LA.