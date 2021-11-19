Triller has announced TrillerVerz IV set for Thursday, December 2 with a “Night of Heavyweights’ at The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The main event of the all-heavyweight telecast is a ten-round battle of undefeateds as Cassius ‘C.O.G.’ Chaney, (21-0, 14 KOs) goes against ‘Gentleman’ George Arias, (16-0, 7 KOs).
Co-featured is a scheduled ten-rounder between two more undefeated heavyweights as ‘Son of a Legend’ knockout artist Trey Lippe-Morrison, (18-0, 17 KOs) faces former NFL linebacker Mike Balogun, (17-0, 13 KOs).
In a WBC female heavyweight world title bout, Hannah ‘La Amazona Black’ Gabriels, (21-2-1, 12 KO’s) defends her title for first time against undefeated Danielle Perkins, (3-0, 1 KO) over ten rounds.
Featured in a scheduled ten-round heavyweight battle, Andrey Fedesov, (32-3, 26 KOs) faces Junior ‘Hurricane’ Wright, (18-3-1, 15 KOs).
Fighting in an eight-round heavyweight scrap, Jerry ‘Slugger’ Forrest, (26-4-1, 20 KOs) battles Joe ‘Louis’ Jones, (12-4, 9 KOs).
In a six-round heavyweight bout, Frederic ‘The French Revolution’ Julan, (12-0, 10 KOs) faces Denis ‘Drago’s Son’ Grachev, (20-15-1, 11 KOs).
The FITE.tv boxing telecast will be followed by a VERZUZ battle between music legends Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia in LA.
Denis Grachev is a heavyweight now?
Sounds like a great card! It might not be the top heavyweights squaring off against each other, but these are some decent quality heavyweights facing off. Hopefully more of the heavyweight hopefuls will start fighting more frequently. It just seems like the last two or three years, the heavyweight division has been dormant, except for a few top bouts here and there.