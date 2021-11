BooBoo, Quigley, et al make weight Demetrius Andrade 160 vs. Jason Quigley 159.8

(WBO middleweight title) Julio Cesar Martinez 111.4 vs. McWilliams Arroyo 111.6

(WBC flyweight title) Murodjon Akhmadaliev 121.8 vs. Jose Velasquez 121.6

(WBA/IBF super bantamweight titles) Kali Reis 138 vs. Jessica Camara 139

WBA female super lightweight title) Demsey McKean 243 vs. Don Haynesworth 293.6

Nelson Perez 140 vs. Raymundo Rios 139.6

Thomas O’Toole 186.8 vs. Mark Malone 198.6

Khalil Coe 175.8 vs. Aaron Casper 174.8 Venue: SNHU Arena, Manchester, New Hampshire

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN JC Martinez looking past Arroyo?

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.