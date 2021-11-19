Popular broadcaster Paulie Malignaggi will return to the airwaves on Saturday for the first time since being cancel-cultured from Showtime. Paulie will be commentating on the BOXXER’s Sky Sports telecast from SSE Arena in London.

“I’m delighted to be back!,” said The Magic Man. “It’s always a great experience to be able to work fights here in the UK, mingle with the fans, mingle with the press here. Just to be able to soak in the energy and the passion for boxing that is in the UK, it’s always an incredible experience. I always end up leaving here with a smile on my face and feeling energized.”

In the main event, cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe (12-0, 8 KOs) battles Olanrewaju Durodola (36-8, 33 KOs) for the WBC ‘silver’ title.