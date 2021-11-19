Popular broadcaster Paulie Malignaggi will return to the airwaves on Saturday for the first time since being cancel-cultured from Showtime. Paulie will be commentating on the BOXXER’s Sky Sports telecast from SSE Arena in London.
“I’m delighted to be back!,” said The Magic Man. “It’s always a great experience to be able to work fights here in the UK, mingle with the fans, mingle with the press here. Just to be able to soak in the energy and the passion for boxing that is in the UK, it’s always an incredible experience. I always end up leaving here with a smile on my face and feeling energized.”
In the main event, cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe (12-0, 8 KOs) battles Olanrewaju Durodola (36-8, 33 KOs) for the WBC ‘silver’ title.
“…for the first time since being cancel-cultured from Showtime.”
– What does this mean in English? Cancel-cultured?
It’s a thing that’s happening all over the world.
EG Someone may say something which may offend someone on Twitter or Facebook etc and the moderators will take it down.
It’s basically a minority group of people with too much time on their hands trying to make others fit their agendas and unfortunately they too often succeed in getting posts taken down , people off air etc etc.
I seem to recall PM saying something along the lines of how different races of fighters dominated in different eras and that there weren’t as many top black fighters around these days? This is then deemed as racist by the mob and they kick up a fuss and PM gets taken off broadcasting.
I think the problem – here in the UK – is you rarely hear of such things happening – even when it happens over here – because media don’t want you to know
Paulie – so good to see you back, one of the best at announcing and analyzing. We are all hoping that your original employer will hire you back.
No we are not Abner is fine. Bobby Czyz was far better than Malignaggi
Very happy for Paulie. Hope Showtime will not cut his wings as to what he can/cannot to say. His commentary is on point and I find him honestly trying to be fare even if he criticizes someone. I really want to hear his opinion, and not the Showtime brass’ one.
Ironically, he got kicked out for delving into the details explaining what David Haney can and cannot say about a race. Talking about shooting the messenger….