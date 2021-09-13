TrillerVerz II Weights Pablo Cesar Cano 139.7 vs. Danielito Zorrilla 140

Michael Dutchover 137 vs. Nahir Albright 137.7

Miguel Angel Madueno Angulo 139.9 vs. Sonny Fredrickson 141

Yunieski Gonzalez 183.8 vs. Tommy Karpency 187

Bryce Henry 164.8 vs. Juan De Angel 172.9 Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida

Promoter: Triller

TV: FITE.tv Boxing Buzz Fury: I’m going to absolutely obliterate him

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

