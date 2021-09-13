September 13, 2021
TrillerVerz II Weights

Photo: Amanda Westcott / Triller Fight Club

Pablo Cesar Cano 139.7 vs. Danielito Zorrilla 140
Michael Dutchover 137 vs. Nahir Albright 137.7
Miguel Angel Madueno Angulo 139.9 vs. Sonny Fredrickson 141
Yunieski Gonzalez 183.8 vs. Tommy Karpency 187
Bryce Henry 164.8 vs. Juan De Angel 172.9

Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida
Promoter: Triller
TV: FITE.tv

