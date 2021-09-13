Pablo Cesar Cano 139.7 vs. Danielito Zorrilla 140
Michael Dutchover 137 vs. Nahir Albright 137.7
Miguel Angel Madueno Angulo 139.9 vs. Sonny Fredrickson 141
Yunieski Gonzalez 183.8 vs. Tommy Karpency 187
Bryce Henry 164.8 vs. Juan De Angel 172.9
Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida
Promoter: Triller
TV: FITE.tv
More Triller ???
– It’s like a disease.
Is it me, or does this look like an actual REAL fight card.
Should be a good main event. Love Cano, don’t even care if he wins.