Looks like all the two-minute/eight-rounders on the Holyfield-Belfort card were changed to exhibitions after being billed as real fights. That means Anderson Silva doesn’t get his brilliant KO of Tito Ortiz on his record.
Coming in on one week’s notice is tough. Coming in on one week’s notice when you’re 58? If Holyfield had a full eight-week camp like Belfort, maybe he would have done better.
Tuesday’s previously announced TrillerVerz II co-feature of Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Elin Cederroos fight for the undisputed women’s super middleweight title has been replaced by a clash between lightweights Michael Dutchover and Nahir Albright.
WBC silver middleweight champion Sam Eggington threw a staggering 1317 punches in his war against Bilel Jkitou last Friday night in Coventry, England. Even more amazing is that not once throughout the whole fight did referee Mark Lyson have to separate the pair for clinching or holding, or to speak or warn either fighter. Worth catching a replay of this fight somewhere if you didn’t see it.
How can Holyfield think he can get the Tyson fight after this encounter? Belfort should get a Tyson exhibition fight. Janice Itson supposedly was spending $25,000 a month after being divorced from Holyfield after the year 2000. “At the time of their divorce, Holyfield’s net worth was estimated to be $90 million.” So why should fans say, yeah, we want to help Holyfield pocket a big payday at 59 years old after being stopped in less than 2 minutes? He had 9 to 11 kids around the time of the Lewis and Ruiz fights, and married twice, so why do fans think it is such a great idea for 59 year old Evander to keep cashing in off of fights he isn’t looking good in, just because of the ‘bite fight’. Holyfield was hogging the boxing scene from 1990 to 2001, with just a year hiatus from May 1994 to May 1995. And his heart was said to not be so good for ‘whatever reasons’.
One thing is for sure. Prior to the fight, Holyfield said, “I am always in shape.” and signed the contract knowing in his right mind he had a chance to win. He lost and that’s it and the game is over. Bottom line…Holyfield needs to hang it up to save his longevity in life. Health is the most important aspect of one’s life.
Fightnews writer making some B.S. excuse “Coming in on one week’s notice is tough. Coming in on one week’s notice when you’re 58? If Holyfield had a full eight-week camp like Belfort, maybe he would have done better.” Holyfield is old, from Nov 1989 to Nov 1999 (from the 1st Stewart fight to the 2nd Lennox Lewis fight) Holyfield should have gone 14-4 (8 KOs). And some think the 2nd Bowe fight was a draw. And everyone knows Lewis beat Holyfield in the first fight 8 round to 4 (or 7 rounds to 4, 1 even).Then after the 2nd Lewis fight, Holyfield (already worth $90 million) goes and has some WBA title fights with John Ruiz. If Holyfield didn’t want to hang them up after the 2nd Ruiz fight, definitely should have after the IBF title fight with Chris Byrd. The Byrd fight was almost 19 years ago, and people want to say if he had just an 8 week training camp, he would have looked so much better against Belfort. So why are people worried about Holyfield in 2021? If he hasn’t done so much good with $90 million over the past 20 or 21 years, tough luck. We don’t need Tyson vs Holyfield exhibition in 2022.
Doesn’t matter. Silva easily destroyed that toon trump loving moron with ease lol