Looks like all the two-minute/eight-rounders on the Holyfield-Belfort card were changed to exhibitions after being billed as real fights. That means Anderson Silva doesn’t get his brilliant KO of Tito Ortiz on his record.

Coming in on one week’s notice is tough. Coming in on one week’s notice when you’re 58? If Holyfield had a full eight-week camp like Belfort, maybe he would have done better.

Tuesday’s previously announced TrillerVerz II co-feature of Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Elin Cederroos fight for the undisputed women’s super middleweight title has been replaced by a clash between lightweights Michael Dutchover and Nahir Albright.

WBC silver middleweight champion Sam Eggington threw a staggering 1317 punches in his war against Bilel Jkitou last Friday night in Coventry, England. Even more amazing is that not once throughout the whole fight did referee Mark Lyson have to separate the pair for clinching or holding, or to speak or warn either fighter. Worth catching a replay of this fight somewhere if you didn’t see it.