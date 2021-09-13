WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has vowed that he will knock out Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) in even more devastating fashion than last time when the two men meet in their PPV showdown next month at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Fury said: “This time, I’m going to absolutely obliterate him. It isn’t going to seven rounds this time, I’m going to get him out of there nice and quick.

“He was the biggest puncher in history, but I knocked him out. I’m the biggest and toughest puncher. He’s only a threat in somebody’s nightmares but not in mine.

“They’ve always got a puncher’s chance but so has every heavyweight out there. When I say I’m going to annihilate him, what did I say last time? I said I was going to drop him, knock him out, smash him and I did.

“In the last seven years I’ve had two years back and five years off so there are no miles on the clock. I actually feel sorry for Wilder. He’s had time to get over the beating, now has a new trainer, and more bag carriers and yes men.

“I think he will come in fired up, but after one round he will realise he’s back where he started. If he couldn’t beat me after three years out and 10 stone weight loss, he never will.”