Two-time world champion Amir Khan and the Super Boxing League have announced the inaugural Amir Khan Crypto Fight Night on October 16 at La Perle in Dubai, UAE. The event will feature pro boxing matches as well as bouts between some of the world’s leading crypto traders.

The main event will be a clash between crypto traders RookieXBT and Loomdart with the winner getting the one-off WBC Crypto belt. The co-feature has heavyweight Hemi “The Heat” Ahio (17-0, 12 KOs) against Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid (17-2-1, 17 KOs) for the vacant WBC Asia heavyweight title.

The undercard includes the pro-debuts of Amir’s cousin Abdul Khan and reigning UK amateur champion Tal Singh, as well as more crypto trader collisions.