Triller Fight Club today announced that Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, will be the home for TFC’s inaugural event of 2021, the April 17 boxing Pay-Per-View card headlined by Jake Paul against Ben Askren. This will be the first-ever fighting event at the venue, which was the home of Super Bowl LIII.

The undercard of the four-hour show will be announced shortly. Some rumors include Antonio Tarver vs. Frank Mir and Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach. We’ll see.

Triller Fight Club is a partnership between Triller and Snoop Dogg and is spearheaded by Ryan Kavanaugh.