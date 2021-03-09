WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. (31-1, 18 KOs) will next defend his crown against the mandatory challenger of the division Rey Vargas (34-0, 22 KOs).

Jones comes from defeating Mongolia’s Tugstsogt Nyambayar in February last year. Vargas, the former WBC super bantamweight champion, was named champion in recess due to a leg injury. Fully recovered, he was ratified as the mandatory challenger for the featherweight division.

Promoter Tom Brown, head of TGB Promotions, will announce the date and place for this bout shortly.