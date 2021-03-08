No numbers yet for last Friday’s “Superwomen: Shields vs. Dicaire” all-female pay-per-view event. “Final numbers are still coming in,” stated a press release from Shields’ promoter Dmitriy Salita and Shields’ manager Mark Taffet, the organizers of the event. They add that PPV buys are “reassuring” and have “already surpassed all projected sales expectations.” What the actual projections were was undisclosed.
The event was a sellout with the maximum allowable 375 seats grabbed up at the Dort Financial Center in Shields’ hometown of Flint, Michigan.
Here are some quotes from Team Shields…
Dmitriy Salita: “On the weekend of International Women’s Day, Claressa Shields accomplished another first for any man or woman in the long history of boxing. That coupled with her two Olympic Gold Medals and status as a three-division world champion, prove Claressa is a real-life Superwoman! From a young girl growing up in Flint to a woman winning her second undisputed world championship with the whole world watching, Claressa has showed what is possible for female athletes and for women’s boxing. I am honored to be involved in her Herstoric career and I want to wish women around the world a happy and meaningful International Women’s Day.”
Mark Taffet: “I am proud to be associated with women’s rights trailblazer Claressa Shields. Just 25 years young and already accomplishing, in the Olympics and in the professional boxing ranks, what no man has ever done. Claressa continually uses her platform and broad shoulders to stand tall for all women and demand equality across the board. On this International Women’s Day, I am thankful that Claressa Shields is championing the cause and continuing to make measurable and demonstrable progress in her advocacy of women’s boxing. Today and every day, men and women everywhere should stand beside Claressa as she transcends boxing and makes true societal change.”
Shields is truly something special to come from Flint, MI and accomplish so much. People take away from her accomplishments because its women’s Boxing and she rubs people wrong with her outspoken confidence. But you dont see any other women able to do what she does. Now, she needs to go to MMA for a proper challenge.
I’m glad it did well for them. If it exceeded their expectations then it probably destroyed mine. Hopefully next time she goes back to fighting on Showtime.
Shields is nothing more than a foul mouth subhuman classless pig. My daughter liked her but then got confused by her constant F bombs. Doesn’t surprise my that a member of her team assaulted a gentleman during a previous weigh in. Shields is lucky there is not much competition in women’s amateur boxing those gold medals don’t mean much when I look at the big picture.
She talks so much crap about “KTFO” of her opponents then bores me with decision win after decision win. I’m sorry but she can take a long walk on a short pier but first she needs to learn how to behave like a civilized human.
I heard the buys were a little under 100 buys