No numbers yet for last Friday’s “Superwomen: Shields vs. Dicaire” all-female pay-per-view event. “Final numbers are still coming in,” stated a press release from Shields’ promoter Dmitriy Salita and Shields’ manager Mark Taffet, the organizers of the event. They add that PPV buys are “reassuring” and have “already surpassed all projected sales expectations.” What the actual projections were was undisclosed.

The event was a sellout with the maximum allowable 375 seats grabbed up at the Dort Financial Center in Shields’ hometown of Flint, Michigan.

Here are some quotes from Team Shields…

Dmitriy Salita: “On the weekend of International Women’s Day, Claressa Shields accomplished another first for any man or woman in the long history of boxing. That coupled with her two Olympic Gold Medals and status as a three-division world champion, prove Claressa is a real-life Superwoman! From a young girl growing up in Flint to a woman winning her second undisputed world championship with the whole world watching, Claressa has showed what is possible for female athletes and for women’s boxing. I am honored to be involved in her Herstoric career and I want to wish women around the world a happy and meaningful International Women’s Day.”

Mark Taffet: “I am proud to be associated with women’s rights trailblazer Claressa Shields. Just 25 years young and already accomplishing, in the Olympics and in the professional boxing ranks, what no man has ever done. Claressa continually uses her platform and broad shoulders to stand tall for all women and demand equality across the board. On this International Women’s Day, I am thankful that Claressa Shields is championing the cause and continuing to make measurable and demonstrable progress in her advocacy of women’s boxing. Today and every day, men and women everywhere should stand beside Claressa as she transcends boxing and makes true societal change.”