Unbeaten super middleweight Junior Younan (16-0-1, 10 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over game Jeyson Minda (14-5-1, 8 KOs). Younan had one point deducted, Minda had two points deducted. Scores were 78-71 3x.

Unbeaten welterweight Quinton Randall (8-0, 2 KOs) took an eight round unanimous decision over William “Action” Jackson (13-3-2, 2 KOs). Jackson down twice.