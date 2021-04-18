The scheduled ten round main event saw world-ranked Gustavo Daniel Lemos (27-0, 16 KOs) of Argentina stop countryman Maximilliano Ricardo Veron (12-3-1, 4 KOs) in round eight. Lemos was on the attack from the beginning until the end working the body and head. A rapid flurry stunned Veron against the ropes where the referee properly stopped the fight. Lemos retained his IBF Latino super lightweight title. The event took place at the Polideportivo Jose Arijon, Desvio Arijon, Santa Fe Argentina.

Rounding out the undercard

Jose Angel Gabriel Rosa KO 6 Claudio Andres luquez 6 rounds super lightweights

Pablo Ezequiel Corzo TKO 3 Carlos Dante Moyano 6 rounds super middleweights

Leandro Fabian Lopez UD Milton Ivan Pasquini 4 rounds super lightweights

Florencia Nicole Zalazar UD Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez 4 rounds lightweights

O.R. Promotions-Osvaldo Rivero promoted the event with TyC Sports televising