April 17, 2021
Canelo-Saunders undercard announced

WBO light flyweight champion Elwin Soto will defend his title against Katsunari Takayama as the co-feature to the super middleweight unification clash between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders on May 8 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, live on DAZN. Soto (18-1 12 KOs) fights under the Matchroom banner for the first time on the show having penned a deal with Eddie Hearn last week. 37-year-old Takayama (32-8 12 KOs) is a five-time minimumweight champion aiming to become a two-weight world champion.

The undercard also includes Kieron Conway (16-1-1, 3 KOs) defending his WBA Intercontinental super welterweight title against Souleymane Cissokho (12-0, 8 KOs), and unbeaten WBO #6 heavyweight Frank Sanchez (17-0, 13 KOs) against Nagy Aguilera (21-10, 14 KOs).

Other bouts include:

Marc Castro (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. TBA
Keyshawn Davis (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Jose Antonio Meza (6-4, 1 KO)
Kelvin Davis (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Jan Marsalek (8-2, 7 KOs)
Christian Alan Gomez Duran (19-2-1, 17 KOs) vs. TBA

