April 17, 2021
Boxing Results

Harrison-Perrella ends in draw

Former WBC super welterweight world champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison (28-3-1, 21 KOs) and Bryant “Goodfella” Perrella (17-3-1, 14 KOs) battled to a twelve round draw on Saturday night at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. It was a close, tactical boxing match with 5:1 underdog Perrella seemingly doing more. Scores were 116-112 Harrison, 117-111 Perrella, 114-114.

Undefeated super lightweight Omar “El Relampago” Juarez (11-0, 5 KOs) took a hard fought ten round unanimous decision over Elias Araujo (21-3, 8 KOs). Scores were 98-92, 99-91, 99-91.

In an upset, welterweight James Martin (7-2, 0 KOs) scored a deserved eight round majority decision over previously unbeaten 18-year-old prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr. (8-1, 5 KOs). Martin outworked Mielnicki to come away with a 76-76, 77-75, 79-73 verdict.

Canelo-Saunders undercard announced
Triller Results from Atlanta

  • Ooopssss, somebody was exposed and at times, underestimating an opponent can lead to a temporary or permanent downfall.

    We will see how Mielnicki recovers from this downfall.

