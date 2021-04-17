In a WBA world title eliminator between undefeated cruiserweights, WBA #6 Efetobor Apochi (11-0, 11 KOs) destroyed WBA #5 Deon Nicholson (14-1, 13 KOs) in three rounds on Saturday night at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Center in Los Angeles. Apochi staggered, then dropped Nicholson in round two. Nicholson barely made it out of the round. Apochi continued to pummel Nicholson in round three, finally dropping him again to end it. Time was 1:12.