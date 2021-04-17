WBO middleweight champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (30-0, 18 KOs) defended his title by twelve round unanimous decision against Liam Williams (23-3-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at the Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida. Andrade dropped Williams in round two and Williams barely beat the count. Andrade, however, was unable to get the scrappy Williams out of there and the bout went the distance. Scores were 116-111, 118-109, 118-109.

Super middleweight Carlos Gongora (20-0, 15 KOs) retained his IBO title by eighth round KO over Christopher Pearson (17-3, 12 KOs).

Heavyweight Andrey Fedosov (32-3, 26 KOs) needed just 84 seconds to destroy three-time world amateur champion Mahammadrasul Majidov (3-1, 3 KOs) in the first round. Majidov down twice.