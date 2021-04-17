WBO middleweight champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (30-0, 18 KOs) defended his title by twelve round unanimous decision against Liam Williams (23-3-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at the Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida. Andrade dropped Williams in round two and Williams barely beat the count. Andrade, however, was unable to get the scrappy Williams out of there and the bout went the distance. Scores were 116-111, 118-109, 118-109.
Super middleweight Carlos Gongora (20-0, 15 KOs) retained his IBO title by eighth round KO over Christopher Pearson (17-3, 12 KOs).
Heavyweight Andrey Fedosov (32-3, 26 KOs) needed just 84 seconds to destroy three-time world amateur champion Mahammadrasul Majidov (3-1, 3 KOs) in the first round. Majidov down twice.
Was hard to see that fight going any other way really. Andrade needs a big fight asap, however, like immediately. And good for Fedosov to have that performance and do it after 2 and a half years off.
I’m sure Andrade doesn’t exactly strike fear in the top tier middleweights. And he wants the best? Ha!
*yawn*
I thought Andrade was out in the later rd with that right hand. Andrade still doesn’t impress me… if he gets a GGG or Canelo he gets knocked out. Andrade will not beat Charlo either imo
Not sure who the commentators were talking about. It wasn’t Andrade. The kids a good fighter with decent power, and questionable staying power when not dominating. What I watched was a flashy kid get pushed to the brink with just constant pressure. Heard him singing about fighting the big boys. He best be studying the replay of this fight. He’s just not ready.
Andrade is about the most boring fighter on the planet. He was a great amateur, that amateur style has not left him. You can see why he never gets the big fights, he is a remedy for insomnia. I don`t know who is his conditioning coach, but he needs to sack him, as he is completely gassed after 6 rounds. After the match he went on a kissing spree, everybody was getting hugged and kissed, he is a funny geezer. On this form, he will never beat Charlo, GGG and definitely not Canelo. He looked a bit soft, i think he maybe should have stayed at lt. middle
Dude has his pops as a trainer and a close friend as his conditioner coach. If he wants any chance to perform better he needs to change his entire corner
That could have been a great fight but Andrade runs and almost got ko’d in rd 9. Andrade shouldn’t be in a ring vs GGG or Canelo fighting like that. What a shit performance by Andrade SMH
No surprise
I don’t think this kind of fight excites too many boxing fans.
Geez just put him in with GGG or Canelo so we don’t have to see Andrade fight again boring ass fighter with suspect chin
Andrade has no pop in his punches and a suspect chin. He would absolutely get destroyed by the other champions. Just a contender with a paper belt.
Andrade won the fight, but he was unable to build any leverage for a fight with the bigger champion at 160 (Charlo). It appears Andrade may need a new conditioning coach.
Next, I hope to see Andrade vs. Munguia or against Eubank, Jr. because I have no idea about Golovkin’s status. Otherwise, Andrade should attempt to go big game fishing at 168.
As for now, Andrade will remain in the boxing shadows.
Andrade showing he’s the C level fighter beater but can’t even close. He’s dreadful and I’m glad Conelo didn’t give him a payday.
Andrade again gets his opponent on shaky legs in the first couple of rounds, then can’t close the show. He is dangerous when stopping and throwing flurries, then moving to get out of the way. Williams never did find a defense for Andrade’s uppercuts and was hit with some hellacious shots, but started taking them much better after Andrade lost a little steam in his shots.
Andrade will be a hard opponent for anyone because of his awkward and moving style. However, he looked less than impressive as the rounds went on and did a lot of holding as fatigue set in. Williams didn’t help his cause by falling in often and wrestling with Andrade instead of punching. He just didn’t punch enough when he had opportunities and he had plenty of those to go to the body but didn’t.
The decision in Andrade’s favor was expected and deserved. However, Williams’ continuous pressure did have a significant effect on Andrade, who threw fewer punches in the second half of the fight. Williams is a tough fighter who showed his limitations tonight. Andrade again started a fight at full speed, then petered out in the second half of the fight.
I don’t know if Andrade can beat the top fighters, but his style could pose problems to all of them. I just don’t like the fact that he seems to wilt as the fights go on and just can’t get rid of opponents when he has them hurt. He did get by Williams tonight but didn’t look like the world beater he claimed to be.
Seriously Boo Boo should have had that Euro trash out in 3! But again he just runs around the ring boring us to death when he should be putting these cats to bed.
Charlo in 2!