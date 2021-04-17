Sirotkin-Dignum ends in draw Middleweight Andrey Sirotkin (19-1-1, 7 KOs) and Danny Dignum (13-0-1, 7 KOs) battled to a ten round draw in a bout for the WBO European middleweight title on Saturday night at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England. Sirotkin totally dominated the last three rounds but had to settle for the draw. Scores were 96-94 Sirotkin, 96-95 Dignum, 95-95. Andrade tops Williams, retains WBO middle title Melendez wins in two in Colombia

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

