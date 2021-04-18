In an exciting fight for female boxing worldwide, Hanna Gabriels won the vacant World Boxing Association Light Heavyweight belt after defeating Martha Lara Gaytán of Mexico by TKO. In this way, the Costa Rican boxer has accumulated five titles in her career after a convincing performance on Saturday night at the Fiesta Casino in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Worries about an old arm injury were forgotten as soon as the first round began. Keeping the plan of taking the fight from the long distance and making her longer reach prevail along with a good physical condition, Gabriels effortlessly won a fight that was thought to be longer because of the record of Gaytán, who was overwhelmed by the forceful attack of the champion.

With the pleasure of being able to fight in her home country, Gabriels celebrated a great return to the ring after a long period of inactivity and expressed that she feels good to go after all the other champions of the heavy and light heavyweight division to become the best pound-for-pound female boxer.

The Costa Rican extended her record to 21 wins with 12 KOs, 2 losses, and 1 draw. While she continues to be the World Boxing Association Super Welterweight Champion, she now stands at 175 pounds to go for it all again.